Trade minister Conor Burns resigns after probe into letter

  • 4 May 2020
Conor Burns Image copyright UK Parliament

Conor Burns has resigned as a trade minister after a report found he used his position as an MP to intimidate a member of the public.

The Committee on Standards said he had broken Commons rules after suggesting he could use Parliamentary privilege over a debt dispute involving his father.

It had recommended he be suspended from Parliament for seven days.

No 10 said he would be replaced "in due course".

