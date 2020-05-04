Trade minister Conor Burns resigns after probe into letter
Conor Burns has resigned as a trade minister after a report found he used his position as an MP to intimidate a member of the public.
The Committee on Standards said he had broken Commons rules after suggesting he could use Parliamentary privilege over a debt dispute involving his father.
It had recommended he be suspended from Parliament for seven days.
No 10 said he would be replaced "in due course".