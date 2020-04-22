Coronavirus: Easing social distancing rules 'risks second peak'
- 22 April 2020
Easing social distancing measures in the UK too soon would risk a second spike of coronavirus cases, the foreign secretary has warned.
Dominic Raab told the daily press briefing this could trigger a second lockdown that would "prolong the economic pain" across the country.
"We're not out of the woods," he said.
Meanwhile, the UK's chief medical officer said people in the UK should not expect "a sudden fall away of cases" after the peak.