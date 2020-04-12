Image copyright Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work, Downing Street says.

Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas' hospital, in London, on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

Downing Street said the PM would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."

The prime minister's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is expecting a baby, said on Twitter: "Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I'm feeling incredibly lucky.

"There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.

"I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas' Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you."

Ms Symonds, who is due to give birth in two months, has been self-isolating with coronavirus-like symptoms but has not been tested.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss tweeted: "Delighted to hear PM is out of hospital and now recuperating."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently in charge of running the government, with aides reportedly expecting Mr Johnson to be out of action for as long as a month.

Mr Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, has called for his son to "take time" to get better.