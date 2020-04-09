PM out of intensive care but remains in hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital, Downing Street has said.

Mr Johnson has been receiving treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas' Hospital in London since Sunday.

No 10 said he "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery".

A spokesman added: "He is in extremely good spirits."

