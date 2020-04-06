Image copyright Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed former Labour leader Ed Miliband to his new shadow cabinet.

Mr Miliband, who led the party between 2010 and 2015, will now hold the role of shadow business secretary.

Sir Keir won the contest to lead the party on Saturday, after beating Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy.

He named Ms Nandy as his shadow foreign secretary on Sunday, and has now appointed Ms Long-Bailey as shadow education secretary.

Emily Thornberry, who failed to make it onto the final ballot in the leadership contest, will now become shadow international trade secretary.

Sir Keir chose his top team on Sunday, naming the party's new deputy leader, Angela Rayner, as chair of Labour, Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor and Nick Thomas-Symonds as shadow home secretary.

Rachel Reeves took the job of shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, but Jonathan Ashworth kept his post as shadow health secretary.

In Monday's announcement, he confirmed the rest of his frontbench, including David Lammy as the new justice secretary, John Healey as shadow defence secretary and Jonathan Reynolds as shadow work and pensions secretary.

Announcing the appointments, Sir Keir said he was "proud" of his shadow cabinet, saying it "showcases the breadth, depth and talents of the Labour Party".

He added: "This is a new team that will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election."