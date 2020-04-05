Image copyright PA Media

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary in Keir Starmer's new shadow cabinet.

Other appointments include Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor and Nick Thomas-Symonds as shadow home secretary.

Sir Keir won the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday.

The 57-year-old defeated Ms Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey in a ballot of party members and other supporters.

Angela Rayner was elected deputy leader, replacing Tom Watson, who stood down as an MP before the general election in December. She will become chair of the Labour Party.

Rachel Reeves has been appointed as the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Jonathan Ashworth stays as shadow health secretary.

Ms Dodds becomes the first female shadow chancellor.

Sir Keir's top team will form a new shadow committee, which will be responsible for coordinating Labour's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said he was "honoured" to be appointed Labour's shadow home secretary.

And Ms Reeves said she was looking forward to providing "a constructive opposition at this incredibly difficult time for our country".

Skip Twitter post by @RachelReevesMP It is a huge honour to be appointed by @Keir_Starmer to be shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, shadowing the Cabinet Office. I look forward to working with Keir and Team @UKLabour as we provide a constructive opposition at this incredibly difficult time for our country. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) April 5, 2020 Report

Sir Keir said: "We are living through a national emergency.

"Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country's interest to save lives and protect livelihoods.

"That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet."

He said they would provide a "responsible opposition that supports the government where we believe they are right" and would "challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made".

Barry Gardiner, sacked as shadow international trade secretary, said on Twitter that he wished Sir Keir and his new team well.

Skip Twitter post by @BarryGardiner Just received a courteous phone call from @Keir_Starmer standing me down from Shadow Cabinet. I wished him and his new team well.

I will continue to do all I can to serve the party and ensure a Labour victory at the next General Election. — Barry Gardiner (@BarryGardiner) April 5, 2020 Report

And Ian Lavery, sacked as Labour chairman, congratulated Sir Keir on his election victory, and said: "Our new leadership team must continue to embrace the popular common sense agenda developed in the last few years."

More announcements on Sir Keir's team are expected on Monday.

Emily Thornberry, former shadow foreign secretary, has not yet been appointed to a role but remains in the shadow Cabinet.