Parliament expected to close on Wednesday evening

Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption The bird's eye view of the Commons from PMQs showed space on the green benches

Parliament is expected to close on Wednesday evening after emergency laws to deal with the coronavirus have been passed.

MPs will vote to plan for a managed return on Tuesday 21 April, to deal with Budget legislation.

The House of Commons had been due to break for Easter on 31 March.

However, concerns had been raised that keeping Parliament open was contributing to the spread of the virus.

The Cabinet are expected to continue to meet via video conferencing.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said Westminster had been considered one of the hotspots of the disease and a fair few MPs had been in self-isolation with symptoms. Health Minister Nadine Dorries was one of those who had contracted the virus.

Our political editor said MPs could return on 21 April to pass Budget legislation, but then be asked to vote to suspend the Commons again - although nothing is finalised.

While the House of Commons is on recess, MPs will still be able to respond to and help their constituents.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had urged MPs to sit further apart while attending the chamber, as well as introducing a staggered voting system to ensure MPs kept a safe distance from each other.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "There is the immediate task for us in Parliament to get the emergency legislation through…. once that’s happened then it maybe sensible to close Parliament for the recess then review that after the recess at Easter.

"Obviously Parliament has to lead by example…and ensure protect staff and those who work there as well."

On Monday, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was considering shutting the House of Commons but added that the Coronavirus Bill had to pass first.

The bill gives the government new emergency powers to combat the spread of the disease.

The legislation is expected to clear the stages in Parliament on Wednesday once it is approved by the House of Lords.