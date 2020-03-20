MPs from all the main parties are picking up their stethoscopes and returning to old jobs in health and social care in a bid to help services tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Some medically-trained MPs have been out of the NHS for too long to be of use in the current emergency.

But others have recently left their jobs as doctors, nurses or care workers to take up a seat in Parliament.

And a few have continued to practice while representing their constituents.

Conservative MP Caroline Johnson is also a paediatrician at Peterborough City Hospital and has been working during the outbreak. A colleague posted this picture of her online.

Conservative MP for Lewes and assistant government whip Maria Caulfield is returning to work as a nurse, saying it was "important we all help where we can".

Dan Poulter, Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, usually works 20 hours a week as a psychiatrist in South London. A member of his team told BBC East that he is currently working across London hospitals as a mental health specialist.

And Dr Luke Evans, Hinckley and Bosworth's Conservative MP, is still a GP. He has been making and sharing videos explaining government advice.

Deputy Labour leadership hopeful Rosena Allin-Khan is an Accident and Emergency doctor, who regularly does shifts at London hospitals.

She has been spreading factual information to her Tooting constituents and calling on the government to scale up testing for coronavirus.

Labour MP for Lincoln Karen Lee has not yet been called back to her nursing job at the city's hospital but says she is ready to do so as soon as she's asked.