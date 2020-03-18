Image copyright PA Media

Conservative and Labour MPs not scheduled to put a query to Boris Johnson have been told to stay away from Prime Minister's Questions.

Amid fears over coronavirus spreading at Westminster, the government chief whip asked politicians "respectfully" to "adhere to this advice".

Labour urged its MPs to stay away in order to avoid "crowding".

Prior to these decisions, MPs from both main parties announced they would not be attending.

Conservative Michael Fabricant tweeted that Westminster was a "major hotspot for #covid19UK".

He added: "Yesterday, a colleague suddenly sneezed in the House of Commons Chamber before he could catch it in his hands, let alone a tissue. I'll watch #PMQs from my office!"

Speaker's support

A spokesperson for Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the decision to keep MPs away had been made "by the whips", adding: "It sounds like a sensible decision to ensure democracy continues."

There has been much speculation in recent days that Parliament will close as the coronavirus crisis worsens, but there are currently no plans to do so.

On Monday, Sir Lindsay said there would be no access to the public gallery, and non-essential access would be stopped.

Several MPs have self-isolated, while Health Minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus.