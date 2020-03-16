Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Legislation will pass through the Commons unopposed this week as MPs feel the pressure to tackle coronavirus.

Emergency legislation on the outbreak and the government's Budget will get "nodded through", rather than opposition MPs calling for a vote.

Sources said Labour was attempting to strike a balance between scrutinising government and facing up to the virus.

Jeremy Corbyn has written to the PM, saying both parties should work together on coronavirus legislation.

The outgoing Labour leader said it would ensure the opposition's concerns were taken on board as part of its drafting, rather than the party having to push for changes on the floor of the Commons.

MPs are expected to wrap up the Budget debate on Tuesday without calling for a division - where members would shuffle through the lobbies for their votes to be counted.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will then outline the emergency legislation the same day, and it is expected to come before the Commons on Thursday, unopposed.

Health Minister Edward Argar thanked his colleagues on the opposition benches for their "constructive approach" to the outbreak.

"They are good and decent people," he said. "Their approach is a prime example of how we can work together during this crisis."