Coronavirus: English local elections postponed for a year
- 13 March 2020
The government has announced that May's local and mayoral elections in England will be postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
It comes after the Electoral Commission said on Thursday the polls should be delayed until the autumn to "mitigate" the impact of the virus.
The polling watchdog had said there were "growing risks" to the delivery of the polls, due on 7 May.
Ten people have died with the virus, with 798 cases confirmed UK-wide.