Andrew Stephenson has been appointed minister for HS2 - the high-speed rail link connecting London with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

He was already the rail minister with responsibility for the Transpennine and Northern Powerhouse Rail routes.

Earlier this month Boris Johnson said he would appoint a minister to "restore discipline" to HS2.

It has come under fire over spiralling costs, but supporters say it will rebalance the economy.