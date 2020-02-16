The government's budget may be delayed, a cabinet minister has said.

It had been set for 11 March, but the timetable was thrown into doubt after the surprise resignation of former Chancellor Sajid Javid on Thursday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the date would be a matter for Mr Javid's replacement, Rishi Sunak.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme: "The guy's only been in place for a few days, let's give him a few days to decide on the date."

Mr Shapps said the government had not confirmed the budget would "definitely go ahead on the same date as mentioned before", but added: "Clearly, we'll need to have a budget."

Earlier, he told Sky's Sophy Ridge programme that plans were "well advanced", but Mr Sunak "may want time" and would be looking at the plans this week.