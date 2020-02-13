Image copyright Reuters

Former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt has made a return to the government, six months after being sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She takes on the role of paymaster general, as part of Mr Johnson's ongoing ministerial reshuffle.

James Brokenshire, another ex-cabinet member, becomes a Home Office minister.

James Cleverley is demoted from Conservative Party chairman to being a joint Foreign Office and international development minister.

The appointments follow Mr Johnson rejigging his cabinet on Thursday.

It is the first such restructuring of his team since becoming prime minister last July, after which he fired Ms Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, from the cabinet.

Mr Brokenshire previously served as Northern Ireland secretary and housing, communities and local government secretary. He was also removed from the government when Mr Johnson entered Downing Street.

In his role as Conservative Party chairman, Mr Cleverley attended cabinet meetings. He is replaced by Amanda Milling.

Other appointments include Christopher Pincher as a housing, communities and local government minister and Andrew Stephenson as a transport minister.

Helen Whately becomes a health minister

Jeremy Quin becomes a defence minister, with Helen Whately becoming a health minister, Chloe Smith a Cabinet Office minister and Robin Walker a Northern Ireland minister.

Earlier on Thursday, Sajid Javid shocked Westminster when he resigned as chancellor, saying he had "no option" after 10 Downing Street asked him to sack his advisers.

He was replaced by Rishi Sunak, who previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and became a minister for the first time in 2018.

Big names sacked from the cabinet included Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith.

As the reshuffle continues, Mr Johnson is expected to promote more female MPs to junior ministerial level with the aim of reaching a 50/50 gender balance.

Downing Street is likely to continue making announcements during Thursday evening.