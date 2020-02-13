Image copyright PA Media

Sajid Javid has resigned as chancellor as Boris Johnson carries out a post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Javid rejected an order to fire his team of aides, saying "no self-respecting minister" could accept such a condition.

He has been replaced as chancellor by Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak - who just seven months ago was a junior housing minister.

Mr Javid had been due to deliver his first Budget in four weeks' time.

The former home secretary was appointed chancellor by Mr Johnson when he became prime minister in July.

His resignation follows rumours of tensions between Mr Javid and the prime minister's senior adviser Dominic Cummings.

"He has turned down the job of chancellor of the exchequer," a source close to Mr Javid said.

"The prime minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team.

"The chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms."

There will now be a new joint team of No 10 and 11 special advisers, the BBC understands.

Mr Javid had been expected to remain in place, as the prime minister rejigs his top team.

In other reshuffle moves:

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom have been sacked

Housing Minister Esther McVey and Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers are also out of the government

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who attended cabinet, was asked to resign by the PM

Priti Patel remains home secretary

Michael Gove remains in his role as minister for the Cabinet Office

Commenting on Mr Javid's resignation, Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: "This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power.

"Dominic Cummings has clearly won the battle to take absolute control of the Treasury and install his stooge as chancellor."