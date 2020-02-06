Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tracy Brabin: 'A woman is always judged more harshly than a man'

Labour MP Tracy Brabin, who faced criticism for wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in the Commons, is now auctioning it online for charity.

She was forced to defend her attire after her dress slipped down her shoulder as she leaned on the despatch box on Monday due to a broken ankle.

The online listing says the ASOS dress had been "flying off the shelves" as a result of the coverage.

Proceeds will go to Girlguiding, it says.

The Batley and Spen MP had been raising a point of order in the House of Commons about journalists being asked to leave a Downing Street press briefing on the next stage of Brexit talks, when her shoulder was exposed.

Ms Brabin, the shadow culture secretary, said she had been to a music event earlier in the day and was not expecting to be called to the despatch box.

She later told BBC Breakfast she had been "startled by the vitriolic nature" of some comments she had received online.

She said it was her responsibility to "call it out", adding: "Women around the world... are being demeaned every day because of what they wear."

Image caption Ms Brabin was raising a point of order in the House of Commons on Monday

Her online listing reads: "Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in 'shouldergate' as widely covered across the media.

"This is an ASOS dress which has been flying off the shelves as a result of the coverage."

The money raised will go to Girlguiding, a charity for girls and young women in the UK, "in the hope that they grow up to be leaders", the listing said.