The House of Commons has accused John Bercow of naming ex-staff in his autobiography without their permission, saying this was "unacceptable".

In his book, Unspeakable, the former Commons Speaker hits back at accusations of bullying made against him by individual staff members.

A Commons spokesperson said employees had a "right to expect that their privacy be respected".

Mr Bercow has been contacted for a response.

He quit as Speaker in October after more than 10 years in the role.

The Commons has not named the employees it is concerned about.

Understand House of Commons team weren't given an advance of Bercow's book to check for issues - and only realised people were named when they bought it this morning!

In his book, published on Thursday, Mr Bercow is complimentary about some staff members but says he "never completely warmed" to one employee, who was "a little abrupt" towards him.

Mr Bercow says he and another colleague were "chalk and cheese" when it came to the issue of Commons reform, and that they "had not gelled".

A Commons spokesperson said: "House of Commons staff work incredibly hard to enable the effective functioning of our democracy and have a right to expect that their privacy be respected. It is unacceptable to publicly name current or former staff without their prior knowledge or authority, especially for the purpose of financial gain or commercial success.

"A crucial element of the work of House of Commons staff is to provide confidential, impartial advice to MPs. Breaking this confidentiality undermines this important principle and also places staff in a position from which they are unable to respond."

Earlier this week, Mr Bercow confirmed that he had been proposed for a peerage by outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

But he has suggested Downing Street is seeking to block his appointment to Parliament's upper chamber.