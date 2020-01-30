Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail the "dawn of a new era" on Friday, as the UK prepares to leave the European Union after 47 years.

In a speech to be shown at 22:00 GMT - an hour before the official departure time - he will say Brexit is "not an end but a beginning".

He will describe severing ties with the other 27 EU nations as "a moment of real national renewal and change".

Little will change immediately, as the UK begins a "transition period".

Most EU laws will continue to be in force - including the free movement of people - until the end of December, by which time the UK aims to have reached a permanent free trade agreement with the EU.

In a statement, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged the country not to "turn inwards" and instead "build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain'".

Brexit was originally scheduled for 31 March last year but was repeatedly delayed when MPs rejected a previous withdrawal agreement reached by the EU and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Johnson was able to get his own deal through Parliament after winning December's general election with a House of Commons majority of 78, on a pledge to "get Brexit done".

This brought to an end more than three years of political wrangling, following the referendum of 2016, in which 52% of voters backed leaving the EU.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Confused by Brexit jargon? Reality Check unpacks the basics.

To mark Brexit, Mr Johnson will hold a cabinet meeting in Sunderland - the city which was the first to back Brexit when results were announced after the 2016 referendum - on Friday morning.

The prime minister - who led the 2016 campaign to get the UK out of the EU - will attempt to strike an optimistic, non-triumphalist note in his speech, stressing the need to bring all side together.

"The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning," he will say.

"This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act. It is a moment of real national renewal and change."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tourists pose for pictures with Mannekin Pis statue in Brussels

In his address, filmed in Downing Street, Mr Johnson will also say: "This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances - your family's life chances - should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.

"This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up."

Supporters of the EU are expected to take part in a procession through Whitehall at 15:00 to "bid a fond farewell" to the union.

Later, Brexiteers will gather in Parliament Square for a celebration, and a clock counting down to the moment the UK leaves the EU will be projected on to Downing Street.

Buildings along Whitehall will be lit up and Union flags will be flown from all the poles in Parliament Square.

However, Big Ben will not ring at 23:00 GMT due to ongoing renovation works - despite a fundraising effort led by Conservative MP Mark Francois.

In Brussels, the UK flag will be removed from the EU institutions, with one Union flag expected to be consigned to a museum.

The Belgian capital has already dressed its famous Mannekin Pis statue of a urinating boy in a John Bull costume, with Union flag waistcoat.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Grand Place in Brussels was illuminated in Union Jack colours to celebrate Belgium-British friendship

The city's Grande Place was illuminated in red, white and blue, in what organisers called a tribute to the ongoing friendship between the UK and EU countries.

In Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, candlelit vigils are planned.

The Leave a Light On gatherings are taking place in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, and Stirling, among other locations, and participants intend to send a message to the EU to keep open a place for Scotland.

Ahead of the historic moment, Mr Corbyn, who is due to stand down as Labour leader in April, said the UK was "at a crossroads".

"Britain's place in the world will change - the question is what direction we now take," he said.

"We can build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain. Or we can turn inwards, and trade our principles, rights and standards to secure hastily arranged, one-sided, race-to-the-bottom trade deals with Donald Trump and others."

He promised Labour would "hold the government to account every step of the way: to ensure jobs and living standards, rights at work, and consumer and environmental standards are protected as part of whatever is negotiated with the EU, the US or any other country.

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey vowed his pro-EU party would "never stop fighting" to have the "closest possible relationship" with Europe.

He said it would be on a "damage-limitation exercise to stop a hard Brexit hurting British people".

One long-standing pro-Brexit campaigner Conservative MP Steve Baker said he would "celebrate discreetly… in a way which is respectful of the genuine sorrow that others are feeling at the same time."