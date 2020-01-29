Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey makes final ballot
- 29 January 2020
Rebecca Long-Bailey has become the third Labour leadership hopeful to make it onto the final ballot after the Fire Brigades Union endorsed her bid.
She joins rivals Sir Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy - the fourth candidate, Emily Thornberry, is yet to gain sufficient support.
The FBU has also endorsed Richard Burgon for deputy, meaning he too reaches the final stage.
The winners of both contests will be announced on 4 April.