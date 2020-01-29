Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rebecca Long-Bailey, second from left, is competing against Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer for the top job

Rebecca Long-Bailey has become the third Labour leadership hopeful to make it onto the final ballot after the Fire Brigades Union endorsed her bid.

She joins rivals Sir Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy - the fourth candidate, Emily Thornberry, is yet to gain sufficient support.

The FBU has also endorsed Richard Burgon for deputy, meaning he too reaches the final stage.

The winners of both contests will be announced on 4 April.