Image copyright EBS Image caption Chris Pincher stressed the UK's ongoing ties with the remaining EU nations as he arrived for the meeting

A British minister is attending a European Union meeting for the final time before the UK leaves the bloc on Friday.

Arriving for his last General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Foreign Office Minister Chris Pincher said the UK was set for an "historic week".

He added that despite Brexit, the UK and EU countries would remain "allies, partners and friends".

The European Parliament will hold its vote on the Brexit deal on Wednesday.

It comes after the withdrawal agreement was formally signed by Boris Johnson and EU leaders last week.

Topics to be discussed at Tuesday's meeting include Croatia's six-month stint in charge of the EU presidency, which officially begins this month.

Mr Pincher told reporters: "I'm here to reassert to my EU friends and colleagues that, though we are leaving the EU, we are not leaving Europe.

"Our shared history, our shared values, our commitment to security and prosperity continue as equals - sovereign equals."

He wished his counterparts "the best for the future".

Outlining Croatia's EU presidency plans, European Affairs Minister Andreja Metelko-Zgombić said ministers were "sad to see a member state leave".

But she added that Brexit should be seen as the "new starting point for building a close relationship and partnership" with the UK in the future.

French European Affairs Minister Amélie de Montchalin said the UK and EU needed to build a new relationship "where trust can be regained".

"The distance between Dover and Calais will not increase over the night on Friday," she told reporters ahead of the meeting.

"We will remain very close geographically, and we should give ourselves the means to achieve a loyal and balanced relationship".

The UK's departure on Friday will be followed by an 11-month transition period, during which the UK will continue to follow EU rules.

The moment is set to be officially marked in London with a light show in Downing Street and a speech from the prime minister.

A special 50p coin will also enter circulation to mark the occasion.