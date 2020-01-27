Image copyright PA Media

Britain needs a radical redistribution of wealth and opportunity and an end to the "monopoly of power" in Westminster, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Ahead of a speech, the Labour leadership candidate argued the status quo is not working and power should be put "into the hands of the people".

Returning to his campaign after a week's break, Sir Keir will also set out plans to unite Labour.

So far, Sir Keir and Lisa Nandy have places on the final members' ballot.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry are vying to secure enough nominations to reach the final ballot in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Keir - the shadow Brexit secretary - has set out his vision for a "new political consensus".

Ahead of a week of campaigning, Sir Keir is arguing for the need to "empower people to have a real say in their workplace, in the communities they're part of and over the public services they use".

He said: "The status quo is not working. People are crying out for more control, power and say over their own lives and local communities.

"We need to end the monopoly of power in Westminster and spread it across every town, city, region and nation of the United Kingdom," he added ahead of a speech in east London on Monday.

The Holborn and St Pancras MP suspended his campaign after his mother-in-law was involved in a serious accident last week.

Resuming his campaign this week, he will travel to constituencies in England, Wales and Scotland to hear people's views.

He will later unveil his ideas for how Labour can reflect the experience and skills of all parts of the party.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Who decides on the next Labour leader?

Meanwhile, the Unite trade union confirmed on Friday it would endorse Mrs Long-Bailey as leader.

Unite's general secretary Len McCluskey said the Salford and Eccles MP had "the brains and the brilliance" to take on Boris Johnson.

To make the ballot, hopefuls need the support of three unions and affiliate groups representing 5% of the membership, or 33 local branches.

Sir Keir and Ms Nandy, the MP for Wigan, have already secured this level of support ahead of the 14 February deadline.

Having already been nominated by bakers' union BFAWU, Unite's support for Mrs Long-Bailey means she needs just one more union or affiliate to join them.

The new Labour leader and deputy leader will be announced on 4 April.