Image copyright PA Media Image caption The coins had to be re-produced after Brexit was delayed

A commemorative 50p coin marking the UK's departure from the EU has been unveiled by Chancellor Sajid Javid.

The coins bear the inscription "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" and the date of 31 January.

Mr Javid had first ordered production of the coins in advance of the UK's original 31 October departure date.

But the Brexit delay meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until a new exit date was confirmed.

'New chapter'

About three million Brexit coins will enter circulation around the UK from Friday, with a further seven million to be added later in the year.

Mr Javid, who is Master of the Mint, was given the first batch of coins and will present one to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

As part of the launch of the coin, the Royal Mint will open the doors of its south Wales HQ for 24 hours to let people make their own commemorative Brexit coins.

Mr Javid said: "Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter."

The European Parliament is expected to approve the Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday, after the PM this week signed the treaty paving the way for the UK to leave on 31 January.