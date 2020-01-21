Image copyright PA Media Image caption The GMB union is expected to announce who it is backing on Tuesday

Four Labour leadership candidates will face each other at a hustings later in a bid to gain support from one of the UK's biggest trade unions.

GMB, which represents workers and has 620,000 members, is due to announce who it is backing after the event.

So far only Sir Keir Starmer has gained the minimum threshold needed to go on to the final ballot.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips is the only candidate not attending the hustings because of a prior engagement.

Her spokesperson said she has submitted a written statement and sent apologies.

Ms Phillips, along with shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, need to gain more support from unions and affiliate groups to make it through to the next round.

The candidates have to secure nominations from 5% of constituency Labour parties (CLPs) or at least three affiliate groups - at least two of which are trade unions - comprising of 5% of affiliated members.

Tuesday's hustings will take place in front of GMB's executive.

Sir Keir will visit the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) in Manchester later, after it announced its support for him on Monday.

The shadow Brexit secretary also has the backing of Unison and affiliate group the Socialist Environment and Resources Association (SERA).

Usdaw's general secretary, Paddy Lillis, said: "The Labour Party must be led by someone who can persuade voters that they have what it takes to be a prime minister and we are a government-in-waiting."

Sir Keir said he was "honoured" to have the backing of Usdaw, adding: "If I'm elected leader, Labour will stand shoulder to shoulder with the trade union movement as we take on the Tories and rebuild trust with working people."

Meanwhile, shadow business secretary Mrs Long-Bailey is due to speak at a campaign event in London.

She has gained the backing of affiliated group Young Labour, which said on Monday that Mrs Long-Bailey was "a socialist who we can trust to stand up to the political establishment".

"She will fight to provide answers to the challenges we face as young people, from low wages and high rents to skyrocketing student debt," a statement said.

Usdaw has also given its support to shadow education secretary Angela Rayner for deputy leader.

She faces competition for the deputy leadership from Scotland's only remaining Labour MP, Ian Murray, shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler, Tooting MP Rosena Allin-Khan and shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon.

One of these five candidates will replace Tom Watson, who stepped down as deputy leader in December.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption There are also five candidates for Labour deputy leader

The unions, affiliate groups and CLPs have until 14 February to get their preferences submitted.

The final ballot of party members, trade unionists and registered supporters will open on 21 February, and the new leader and deputy will be announced on 4 April.