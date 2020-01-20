Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Keir Starmer is currently the party's shadow Brexit secretary

Sir Keir Starmer is the first Labour leadership candidate to pass the final hurdle to get onto the ballot.

The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) says it is backing the shadow Brexit secretary.

This gives Sir Keir the support required - that of three unions and affiliate groups representing 5% of the membership - to get to the final stage.

Usdaw has also given its support to shadow education secretary Angela Rayner for deputy leader.

Four other candidates are also in the running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader - shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips.

But they have yet to receive the backing of the necessary groups, or the alternative - the backing of 5% of constituency Labour parties - to make the final ballot.

Sir Keir said he was "honoured" to have support from Usdaw, adding: "If I'm elected leader, Labour will stand shoulder to shoulder with the trade union movement as we take on the Tories and rebuild trust with working people."