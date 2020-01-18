New Liberal Democrat leader in place by mid-July

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jo Swinson resigned as party leader after losing her seat in the 2019 general election

The Liberal Democrats have announced they will have a new party leader in place by the middle of July.

Ex-leader Jo Swinson resigned after losing her East Dunbartonshire seat at the general election in December.

The party's federal board has set out a timetable that will see nominations for candidates open on 11 May and close on 28 May.

The ballot for the new Lib Dem leader will then start on 18 June and conclude on 15 July.

The party says it has more than 100,000 members who will be eligible to take part in the selection process.

Ex-cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey and party president Mark Pack will continue as joint acting leaders of the Lib Dems until the election process is completed, the party said.

Mr Pack said: "I want first to thank Jo Swinson for her determined leadership of the Liberal Democrats.

"The Liberal Democrats are the home for everyone who shares our vision of an outward-looking, caring country that celebrates diversity and benefits from high-quality public services.

"With our party membership at record levels, I urge everyone else who shares our values to join us in the coming days and vote in the leadership election."

Ms Swinson lost her seat to Amy Callaghan of the Scottish National Party by 149 votes.