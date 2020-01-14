Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption PM on US-Iran tensions: 'Let's dial this thing down'

Boris Johnson has urged Donald Trump to replace the current agreement to stop Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

He said the UK would support the existing deal until a "replacement" was found, but said "from the American perspective, it's a flawed deal".

He said the US president was a "great deal maker" and he urged the US to do all it could to de-escalate tensions and "engage" with the Iranian people.

The PM also said a trade deal with the EU this year was "enormously likely".

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, his first major TV interview since the election, the PM said the two sides would start working on building a "fantastic new partnership" after the UK leaves the bloc on 31 January.

Asked what the odds were of this being done by the 31 December deadline, he said he was "very, very confident" although he said in any negotiation a country had "to budget for a complete failure of common sense".

He also said the government was continuing to look at whether Big Ben would chime at the moment that Brexit happens at 23.00 GMT on 31 January.

The bell is currently being refurbished and he said it would cost about £500,000 for it to be brought back into use for one night.

"We are working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong," Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson also said he would bring forward a plan for funding care for the elderly before the end of the year.

But he said there were many complex "moral and social issues" involved and that it might take more than four years for it to be implemented.