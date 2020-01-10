Image copyright PA Media

Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis has said there should be a referendum on the future of the Royal Family.

Speaking at his campaign launch in London, he said: "A lot of people would like to see the monarchy scaled down."

He said he understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as "senior" Royal Family members.

Mr Lewis is running to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader but has not yet secured the support from MPs and MEPs needed to stay in the contest.

The shadow Treasury minister needs 22 MPs or MEPs to nominate him in order to stay in the race.

So far he has only secured support from four of his colleagues, with Monday the deadline for gathering enough backing.

Also seeking more nominations is shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry who currently has seven.

The other candidates - Rebecca Long Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Sir Keir Starmer - have secured the required support.

There is also a contest to become deputy leader after Tom Watson stepped down in December.

The new leader and deputy leader will be announced on 4 April.