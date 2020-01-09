Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rebecca Long Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips (l to r) have all secured the number of nominations needed

Labour MPs Rebecca Long Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips have secured enough support to progress to the next stage of the contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn as party leader.

The MPs for Salford and Eccles, Birmingham Yardley and Wigan join Sir Keir Starmer in reaching the threshold.

Candidates need 22 Labour MPs or MEPs to nominate them before Monday.

Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis have also declared they are running, with Barry Gardiner considering joining.