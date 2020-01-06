Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey enters race
- 6 January 2020
Rebecca Long-Bailey has become the sixth candidate to join the race to become the next Labour leader.
In an article for the Tribune magazine, she said Labour needs a "socialist leader who can work with our movement, rebuild our communities and fight for the policies we believe in".
She joins Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips in the contest.
The result of the contest will be announced on 4 April.