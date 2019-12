Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson 'Now is the moment to reunite our country'

MPs have backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January.

They voted 358 to 234 in favour of the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, which now goes on to further scrutiny in the House of Commons and House of Lords.

The bill would also ban an extension of the transition period - during which the UK is out of the EU but follows many of its rules - past 2020.

Earlier, Boris Johnson argued that it would allow the UK to "move forward".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told hid MPs to vote against it, saying there was "a better and fairer way" to leave the EU.