Three MEPs quit Brexit Party to back PM's EU deal

Image copyright Getty Images

Three Brexit Party MEPs have resigned the party whip in order to support Boris Johnson's deal with the EU.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg - sister of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg - Lance Forman and Lucy Harris have all left the party to back the Conservatives.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is campaigning against the prime minister's Brexit deal in the general election.

He said he was "disappointed" by the MEPs' decision to stand down.

On Wednesday, the Brexit Party expelled another MEP, John Longworth, the former director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, accusing him of "repeatedly undermining" Mr Farage's election strategy.

Ms Rees-Mogg, MEP for the East Midlands and a former Conservative candidate, said: "We need a strong Leave-supporting government to deliver the Brexit 17.4 million voted for.

"The Conservatives are the only option for Brexit supporters and democrats alike."

The Brexit Party won 29 seats in July's European Parliament elections.