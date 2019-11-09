Image copyright PA Media

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of "whitesplaining" by Tory peer Sayeeda Warsi after he said others in the party took a "more balanced approach" on Islamophobia than her.

Baroness Warsi has repeatedly criticised the party's response to Islamophobia in its own ranks.

On Friday, Boris Johnson appeared to rule out an independent inquiry specifically into Islamophobia.

He said the party would hold a "general investigation into prejudice".

Baroness Warsi, a former Tory chairwoman and the UK's first female Muslim cabinet minister, responded to his comments saying it was "disappointing" and "predictable".

The Conservative Party has come under pressure to open itself up to an independent inquiry into Islamophobia following incidents highlighted to the party and in the media.

In September, a number of party members were suspended after the BBC highlighted more than 20 cases of Islamophobic material being posted or endorsed online.

The incidents ranged from individuals "liking" anti-Muslim pictures or statements on one or two occasions, to regular Islamophobic posts by people who said they were members of the Conservative Party.

On one occasion, a Conservative councillor responded to a tweet in March, writing: "Islam and slavery are partners in crime."

In June, during a BBC debate as part of the Tory leadership contest, candidate Sajid Javid, now the chancellor, asked other candidates to agree to open up the Conservatives to an external investigation into Islamophobia within its ranks.

Mr Johnson nodded in response.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Baroness Warsi was the first Muslim woman to sit round the cabinet table

On Tuesday, cabinet minister Michael Gove told the Today programme the party would "absolutely" hold an independent inquiry into Islamophobia before the end of the year.

But in an interview with BBC Radio Nottingham on Friday, the prime minister said the party would investigate "prejudice of all kinds".

Baroness Warsi tweeted: "Today #BorisJohnson has confirmed that there will NOT be an inquiry into #Islamophobia. Yes disappointing. Yes predictable."

Skip Twitter post by @SayeedaWarsi 2/2 Today #BorisJohnson has confirmed that there will NOT be an inquiry into #Islamophobia

Yes disappointing

Yes predictable

Yes it’s true my party don’t give a —— about racism within our own ranks

We are only anti racist to score political points

Do as we say not as we do 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) November 8, 2019 Report

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Hancock said the Tories needed to hold an inquiry on Islamophobia within the party, but claimed others took a "more balanced approach" on the issue than Baroness Warsi.

"Well look, I like Sayeeda [Warsi], she has a particular view on this. There are others who take a more balanced approach," he said.

Asked if he was saying she was "unbalanced", Mr Hancock replied: "No, I'm certainly not saying that. I have an enormous amount of respect for Sayeeda but she does take a particular view."

He added: "There needs to be an inquiry of course but, of course, you should look into all kinds of prejudice.

"I think that this is something that any responsible party always needs to be on the look-out for."

Skip Twitter post 2 by @SayeedaWarsi Oh @MattHancock

Thank you for “whitesplaining” this to me.

I’m so glad I have colleagues like you who can educate me even after my 30 years of experience of work in Race relations

“”Thousand apologies sir “ 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7TtX34PHT8 — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) November 9, 2019 Report

Baroness Warsi then said in a tweet she was "glad" to have colleagues like the health secretary to educate her on the issue after working in race relations for 30 years.

"Thousand apologies sir," she added.