Sir Lindsay Hoyle elected new Commons Speaker

Labour MP and deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been elected by MPs as the new Commons Speaker, after John Bercow stepped down.

He was dragged to the chair by MPs, where he pledged to be a "neutral" and "transparent" Speaker.

Sir Lindsay also paid tribute to his daughter, Natalie, who died in 2017, saying she would "always be missed".

He received 325 votes to Chris Bryant's 213 in the fourth and final round of voting.