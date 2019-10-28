UK Politics

MPs reject 12 December election plan

  • 28 October 2019
Breaking News image

MPs vote to reject 12 December election plan - but Boris Johnson is likely to try again for a pre-Christmas poll

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

