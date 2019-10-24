Government faces tight vote over Queen's Speech

Image copyright PA Media

Boris Johnson faces a tight vote as MPs decide whether to back the Queen's Speech, setting out his priorities for the parliamentary year.

The government does not have a majority in the Commons, but could receive support from independent MPs who had the Conservative whip removed after voting to block a no-deal Brexit.

MPs could also have their say on amendments from Labour and the SNP.

Voting on the Queen's Speech is expected to start at 17:00 BST.

Debate on it was resumed after the prime minister paused the bill aimed at implementing his Brexit deal.

It is rare for a government to lose a Queen's Speech vote - the last time this happened was in January 1924.

If they did not back this one, MPs would effectively be saying they reject Mr Johnson's plan to bring in new laws.

MPs could also vote on amendments from the opposition parties.

Labour's amendment says the Queen's Speech does not address rebuilding the economy or tackle the "housing crisis", and "further pushes public services into crisis". It calls on the government to introduce measures on these issues, as well as the "climate emergency".

The SNP's amendment includes demands for the retention of freedom of movement between the UK and Europe and a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2045.

Speaker John Bercow did not pick a Liberal Democrat amendment calling for a second referendum on the EU membership.

What is in the Queen's Speech?

Last week's Queen's Speech set out 26 bills the government wanted to introduce. These included:

Seven pieces of Brexit-related legislation

Seven criminal justice bills

Plans for an independent NHS investigations body with legal powers

An environment bill to "enshrine principles in law" and set legally binding "improvement targets"

Proposed reforms to the divorce laws to minimise the impact of family breakdown on children

Changes in employment law to require restaurants and cafes to give waiting staff "all tips" owed to them

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the Queen's Speech contained a "few cynical publicity stunt commitments".

But Chancellor Sajid Javid said it delivered on "the people's priorities and moves this country forward from a decade of recovery to a decade of renewal".