Brexit: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn meet after timetable rejected
Boris Johnson has met Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn amid uncertainty over what happens next with Brexit.
The meeting comes after MPs rejected the PM's plan to fast-track Brexit legislation through Parliament.
The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg says she understands nothing was agreed.
Labour was keen to discuss a different timetable for the Brexit bill, while the PM wanted to know what Mr Corbyn would do if the EU refused to extend the 31 October deadline, she added.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Jeremy Corbyn reiterated Labour's offer to the prime minister to agree a reasonable timetable to debate, scrutinise and amend the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, and restated that Labour will support a general election when the threat of a no-deal crash-out is off the table."
EU leaders are considering whether to grant a delay to the Brexit deadline and what length it should be.
Mr Johnson was forced by law to send a letter to Brussels requesting a three-month extension.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has confirmed he supports the proposal to grant the UK's request.