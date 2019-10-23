Boris Johnson has met Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn amid uncertainty over what happens next with Brexit.

The meeting comes after MPs rejected the PM's plan to fast-track Brexit legislation through Parliament.

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg says she understands nothing was agreed.

Labour was keen to discuss a different timetable for the Brexit bill, while the PM wanted to know what Mr Corbyn would do if the EU refused to extend the 31 October deadline, she added.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Jeremy Corbyn reiterated Labour's offer to the prime minister to agree a reasonable timetable to debate, scrutinise and amend the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, and restated that Labour will support a general election when the threat of a no-deal crash-out is off the table."

EU leaders are considering whether to grant a delay to the Brexit deadline and what length it should be.

Mr Johnson was forced by law to send a letter to Brussels requesting a three-month extension.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has confirmed he supports the proposal to grant the UK's request.