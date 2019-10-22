Boris Johnson's Brexit bill clears first hurdle

Image caption MPs announced the result of the vote on the second reading

MPs have backed Boris Johnson's Brexit bill through its first Commons stage.

A total of 329 MPs voted for the bill - which would lead to Brexit becoming law - but they are yet to agree to push it through the Commons in three days.

If MPs reject the timetable and the EU offers an extension to the Brexit deadline, Mr Johnson has threatened to pull the bill and seek an election.

But a number of MPs said three days did not give them enough time to scrutinise the 110-page bill.

The result of that vote is expected at 19:30 BST.

BBC Newsnight's political editor, Nick Watt, said the result will "raise government hopes", but warned that Labour MPs who voted for the bill will "return to fold" to vote against programme motion.