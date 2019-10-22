PM to pull Brexit bill if timetable not approved

Image copyright UK Parliament

The government will abandon its Brexit bill if MPs vote down its three-day timetable to get it through Parliament.

A No 10 source said if the programme was rejected and the EU confirmed a delay to 31 October UK exit, it would instead push for a general election.

The source told the BBC: "We won't waste further months with this Parliament."

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill was published on Monday night and MPs are now debating it in the Commons.

They will vote at around 19:00 BST on the proposed timetable.