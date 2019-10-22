PM to pull Brexit bill if timetable not approved
- 22 October 2019
The government will abandon its Brexit bill if MPs vote down its three-day timetable to get it through Parliament.
A No 10 source said if the programme was rejected and the EU confirmed a delay to 31 October UK exit, it would instead push for a general election.
The source told the BBC: "We won't waste further months with this Parliament."
The Withdrawal Agreement Bill was published on Monday night and MPs are now debating it in the Commons.
They will vote at around 19:00 BST on the proposed timetable.