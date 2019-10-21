Brexit: MPs' vote on deal ruled out by Speaker John Bercow
- 21 October 2019
The Commons Speaker has refused a government request to hold a vote on its Brexit deal.
John Bercow said a motion on the deal had already been brought before MPs on Saturday, and it would be "repetitive and disorderly" to debate it again.
Saturday's sitting saw an amended motion nodded through by MPs, which withholds approval of Boris Johnson's deal until it has been passed into law.