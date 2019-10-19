MPs have voted for an amendment to the prime minister's Brexit deal which withholds Commons approval until the necessary UK legislation to leave the EU has been passed.

To find out how your MP voted, use the search box below.

The amendment was passed with a majority of 16 votes: 322 to 306.

In response, the government cancelled Saturday's vote on the actual deal itself.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would introduce legislation, next week, needed for Brexit on 31 October.

Six Labour MPs rebelled to vote with the government. Meanwhile, 10 former Conservative independents voted for the Letwin amendment.

