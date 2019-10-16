Image copyright UK Parliament

MP Louise Ellman has quit the Labour Party - saying Jeremy Corbyn is "not fit" to become prime minister.

In a tweet, the Liverpool Riverside MP cites the allegations of anti-Semitism in the party that have surfaced under the Labour leader's tenure.

Ms Ellman, who is Jewish, has been a party member for 55 years but says she "can no longer advocate voting Labour when it risks Corbyn becoming PM".

She said "anti-Semitism has become mainstream in the Labour Party".

Ms Ellman added: "I will not join any other party. I hope that under different leadership I will be able to return to my political home."