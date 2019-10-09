Special sitting for MPs to decide Brexit future
MPs will be called to Parliament for a special Saturday sitting in a decisive day for the future of Brexit.
Parliament will meet on 19 October after a crunch EU summit - seen as the last chance for the UK and EU to agree a deal ahead of 31 October deadline.
If a deal is agreed, Boris Johnson will ask MPs to approve it - but if not, a range of options could be presented.
The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg says these could include leaving without a deal and halting Brexit altogether.