A US businesswoman has refused to say whether she had an intimate relationship with Boris Johnson when he was London mayor.

Jennifer Arcuri has been at the centre of a row over whether the now-prime minister failed to declare a conflict of interest over their relationship.

She told ITV's Good Morning Britain he spoke at four events she ran, and came to her flat "a handful of times".

But she denied he had written her a recommendation for a top quango job.

Mr Johnson has said everything was done "entirely in the proper way".