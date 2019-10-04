UK Politics

Conservative MP Rory Stewart standing down

  • 4 October 2019
Rory Stewart Image copyright Reuters

Former Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart has said he will be standing down at the next general election.

The MP has also announced he has resigned from the Conservative Party.

Mr Stewart tweeted: "It's been a great privilege to serve Penrith and The Border for the last ten years."

He was elected to the Commons in 2010 and is a former international development secretary and prisons minister.