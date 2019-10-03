Image copyright HoC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he has made a "genuine attempt to bridge the chasm" in order to get a fresh Brexit deal with the EU.

He told MPs his plan - which would see Northern Ireland stay in the European single market for goods but leave the customs union - "represent a compromise".

However, Mr Johnson said they were "some way from a resolution".

Jeremy Corbyn criticised the "unrealistic and damaging proposals".

And the European Commission has said there are "problematic points" in the UK's proposal and "further work is needed".

The UK government hopes to begin a period of intense negotiations with the aim of reaching a final agreement at an EU summit on 17 October.

The prime minister has said the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal.

"I believe this is our chance and their chance to get a deal," Mr Johnson told MPs.

But Labour leader Mr Corbyn said: "The current proposals would damage the whole UK economy, the Northern Irish economy especially and would undermine the Good Friday agreement."