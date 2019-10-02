Parliament to be prorogued next Tuesday
- 2 October 2019
The government plans to prorogue Parliament next Tuesday and hold a Queen's Speech on 14 October.
Boris Johnson's last attempt to suspend Parliament in this way was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.
But the government needs to bring the current parliamentary session to an end, before it can hold a Queen's Speech setting out its agenda for the next session.
It means there will be no Prime Minister's Questions next week.