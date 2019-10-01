Image copyright Assunta Andrews Image caption There were no reported injuries following the incident

A man has been arrested after seemingly trying to set fire to himself outside the Houses of Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police said a man had been detained under the Mental Health Act after covering himself "in what appeared to be a flammable liquid".

The police said the man, who had a lighter, had been sprayed with a fire extinguisher and there were no flames.

Tory MP Huw Merriman, who witnessed the episode, praised the "incredibly brave response" from the police.

Man next to me at Parliament's carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him. — Huw Merriman (@HuwMerriman) October 1, 2019

The Met confirmed there had been an incident in which a man had "doused" himself with an unknown substance outside Carriage Gates - the main entrance to Parliament.

Image copyright Assunta Andrews Image caption The man was treated by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital

The police said there had been no reported injuries and the man had been taken to hospital after being examined at the scene by the emergency services.

The London Fire Brigade, it added, had made the scene safe by dispersing the suspected flammable liquid.

The Commons and Lords are sitting this week despite the Conservative conference continuing in Manchester - after MPs voted against a short recess for the event.

Chancellor Sajid Javid is currently answering Treasury questions while ministers will later answer Urgent Questions on the government's latest Brexit proposals, as well as homelessness and Yemen.