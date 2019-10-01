PM: Brexit divisions make allegations 'inevitable'

Boris Johnson has said he is facing accusations about his personal conduct because he is viewed as the person who is "helping to deliver Brexit".

The prime minister said it was "inevitable" he would face "shot and shell" because of his stance on Brexit.

He also continued to deny allegations he squeezed a female journalist's thigh at a lunch 20 years ago.

He said it was "very sad that someone should make those allegations", adding they were "not true".