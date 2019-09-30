Image copyright Getty Images

Ex-cabinet minister Justine Greening has said a claim about Boris Johnson's personal behaviour is "deeply concerning", but chancellor Sajid Javid says he has "full faith" in the PM.

No 10 denied Charlotte Edwardes' claim in the Sunday Times that in 1999 the PM squeezed her thigh under a table at a private lunch.

Ms Greening said it was "a question about character and integrity".

Downing Street said in a statement Ms Edwardes' allegation was "untrue".

Ms Edwardes tweeted on Sunday night: "If the prime minister doesn't recollect the incident then clearly I have a better memory than he does".

In her first column for the Sunday Times, published on the eve of the Conservative conference in Manchester, Ms Edwardes said she was seated on Mr Johnson's right at the 1999 lunch, at The Spectator's offices.

"More wine is poured; more wine is drunk. Under the table I feel Johnson's hand on my thigh. He gives it a squeeze.

"His hand is high up my leg and he has enough inner flesh beneath his fingers to make me sit suddenly upright."

Ms Edwardes said another woman at the lunch later told her he had done the same to her.

Mr Johnson was editor of the Spectator at the time.

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Number 10 denied Charlotte Edwardes' claim in the Sunday Times

Mr Javid refused to comment on the "personal allegations" against the PM when asked on BBC Breakfast, adding: "The prime minister has said that this is completely untrue.

"I have full faith in the prime minister and I don't doubt that and what he has said for a second."

However, former cabinet minister Ms Greening, who now sits in Parliament as an independent, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the allegations were "deeply concerning".

"They go to the heart of this question about character and integrity of people in public life and what standards the electorate have a right to expect," she added.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to play down the claims.

He said Mr Johnson "has never lectured other people about their private lives," adding: "I think that we should concentrate on delivering on what we are in politics for, which in my view is to serve the citizens of this country."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Matt Hancock: I know her and I know her to be trustworthy

Later, though, in an interview with Channel 4 News - conducted before No 10 issued its denial - Mr Hancock stressed that he did not intend to make light of Ms Edwardes' allegations.

"I don't dismiss it at all. I have seen how what I said has been… how people have responded to what I said, and [to be] totally clear about it, these issues are incredibly important."