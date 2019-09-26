Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prince has been planting trees in Botswana during a tour of South Africa

The Duke of Sussex has defended climate change activism led by Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, calling the effort "a race against time".

Several million people took part in so-called "strikes" led by schoolchildren around the world on Friday.

Referring to proof of climate change, Prince Harry said "no-one can deny science, otherwise we live in a very, very troubling world".

He was speaking in Botswana during a tour of southern Africa.

"This last week, led by Greta, the world's children are striking," the prince said.

"It's a race against time and one in which we are losing. Everyone knows it, there's no excuse for not knowing that."

He went on to say scientific evidence of climate change had been around for at least 30 years.

"And it's only getting stronger and stronger," he added.